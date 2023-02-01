For the most part, the New York Mets have managed to put together a strong offseason of work. They have made some very big moves in free agency, and seem to be well on their way to competing for a championship in 2023. However, not all is well for the Mets, as they have recently been informed that one of their players, Khalil Lee, is the subject of an MLB investigation.

Lee, who was once a top prospect for the Kansas City Royals, has been struggling to find his way to the majors, playing very sparingly in 2021 and 2022. He did hit his first career home run in 2022 in one of just two major league at-bats, but he’s a potential option to be a bench outfielder for the 2023 season. Lee has seen allegations of assault come his way from his ex-girlfriend, though, and the MLB has promptly launched an investigation on the matter.

Via Andy Martino:

“Major League Baseball has an open investigation into the allegations of assault against Khalil Lee, who is on the Mets’ 40-man roster, I am told. Mets statement: ‘The Mets immediately notified MLB upon becoming aware of the allegations. We will fully comply with MLB’s policy and cannot comment until the completion of the league’s investigative process.'”

These allegations are obviously quite serious, but it’s good to see that the league is taking the matter seriously and has already begun investigating the matter. Lee could have been a part of the Mets 2023 squad, but these allegations certainly make his status murky, and it will be worth keeping an eye on this situation over the next few weeks as a result.