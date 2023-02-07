Khalil Lee, now formerly of the New York Mets, is having an offseason to forget. Currently emerged in assault allegations, the Mets have now designated Lee for assignment, the team has announced.

In a corresponding move, the Mets have claimed right-handed pitcher Sam Coonrod from the Philadelphia Phillies. The team did not announce if the allegations against Lee were the primary factor behind his DFA.

Lee’s ex-girlfriend has accused Lee of assault. The MLB has opened an investigation on the outfielder. The Mets were made aware of the issue and said they immediately complied with the MLB.

The allegations against Lee are serious in nature. The MLB is currently going over the evidence and will then decide his fate and whether a suspension is warranted. While the Mets didn’t say Lee was released due to the league’s investigation, any team would be need to be cautious keeping Lee with the allegations currently against him.

Khalil Lee has spent the last two years at the major league level, appearing in 13 games. He has two hits in the majors, with one of them being a home run. At one point, Lee was considered to be a solid prospect for the Kansas City Royals.

The Mets have yet to release Lee. With DFA, they can either trade him or simply move him back down to the minors if/when he clears waivers. Whatever New York’s decision on Lee is, the rest of the league is watching. If the MLB implements a strong punishment for Lee, there’s a chance his big league opportunity could end.