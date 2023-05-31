Citi Field was in desperate need of an adrenaline shot after the New York Mets (27-27) lost six of eight games. Brandon Nimmo gave the fans just that Tuesday night versus the Philadelphia Phillies, while also giving teammate and pitcher Kodai Senga a bout of arrhythmia.

Nick Castellanos launched a ball deep to left center field that looked to be on its way out until the stalwart Nimmo made the save. Senga’s face told the story perfectly.

BRANDON NIMMO ROBS A HR 😱 Kodai Senga couldn't believe it (via @SNYtv)pic.twitter.com/QiFAkcvJrD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 31, 2023

Nimmo’s home run robbery is just the latest winning play the 30-year-old center fielder has made for the Mets this season. He has been one of the few players fans can depend on to produce on a regular basis. He is hitting .301 with four home runs and 21 RBIs to go along with solid defense. There were those who probably did a spit take when learning of Nimmo’s eight-year, $162 million contract signing with New York this past offseason, but he has been the glue holding this .500 club together.

Of course, he is just one man and will need help in order for the Mets to meet their hefty expectations. A sharp Kodai Senga is a good place to start. The Japanese right-hander recovered nicely after his guy bailed him out and threw seven shutout innings versus Philadelphia, allowing just one hit and striking out nine. The team is desperate for that type of dominating pitching performance, ranking 25th in baseball with a 4.78 ERA heading into the day.

If players live up to their contracts and expectations like Nimmo and Senga did Tuesday night, the Mets will quickly right this shaky vessel and steer firmly into divisional contention.