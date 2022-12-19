By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The New York Mets have made several splashes already this offseason after losing Jacob DeGrom. Aside from signing reigning Cy Young winner Justin Verlander, they also managed to win the Kodai Senga sweepstakes, who became an absolute star over in Japan. On Monday, Senga gave his introductory press conference with the franchise and instantly became a fan favorite, even speaking in English and saying he let the Mets faithful actually choose his No. 34.

Via Shea Station:

Kodai Senga prepared his introduction in English and says he let the fans choose 34 as his new jersey number pic.twitter.com/OqRFmOtnnc — Shea Station (@shea_station) December 19, 2022

What a character. Senga joins a very good Mets rotation, which is headlined by Verlander and Max Scherzer. Carlos Carrasco and Jose Quintana likely round it out, with the club picking up Carrasco’s player option for next season.

Kodai Senga spent 11 seasons in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball organization playing for the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks. He had a 2.59 ERA overall and posted a 1.94 ERA last season. Mets GM Billy Eppler revealed the organization has been eyeing him for quite some time:

“Kodai has been on our radar for a number of years,” Mets general manager Billy Eppler said in a news release.

“Kodai has had exceptional success in his career, including helping lead his team to four consecutive Japan Series titles. We’re thrilled to add someone with his ability to our rotation.”

Senga signed a five-year, $75 million deal with New York. He turns 30 years old in January and brings a lot of experience to the staff. The Mets will be looking to bounce back in 2023 after a disappointing exit in the Wild Card round against the San Diego Padres, despite having World Series aspirations.