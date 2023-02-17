The New York Mets had to revamp their pitching rotation in free agency and did a very admirable job. Along with experienced MLB pitchers in Justin Verlander and Jose Quintana, they signed Kodai Senga, a standout from Japan’s NPB.

Senga dominated in Japan but has a big task in front of him as he looks to impress behind a pair of three-time Cy Young Award winners. According to Mike Puma of the New York Post, the 30-year-old is trying not to fall behind in the Mets’ rotation, which features two all-time icons in Verlander and Max Scherzer and two other veterans.

“Those two are legends in the baseball world, and even the other two are very distinguished,” Senga said of Verlander and Scherzer, via the New York Post, with the “other two” referring to Quintana and Carlos Carrasco. “They have had long careers, much longer careers than I have had, so I just need to make sure I am able to go into the season and not be the odd one out.”

Verlander and Scherzer will most likely be one of the very best pitching duos in MLB despite both legends being over 38 years old. Their immense talent will help the Mets win but because of their age, the pitchers behind them will need to be reliable. Senga could very well translate his immense talent and ghost forkball pitch to the majors but it won’t be easy.

After coming to a contract agreement despite iffy medicals, the Mets are hopeful Senga can become a key player for the foreseeable future.