New York Mets right-handed pitcher Max Scherzer is looking to turn back the clock with an ambitious goal for the 2023 season, wrote Fox Sports reporter Deesha Thosar in a Wednesday tweet.

“Throwing 200 innings, that’s definitely a goal of mine this year,” Scherzer said.

Scherzer went on a streak of pitching in 200 innings or more in six straight seasons: Four with the Washington Nationals and two with the Detroit Tigers. He pitched in a career-high 228.2 innings in 2015 with the Nationals, striking out 276 of the 899 batters he faced during the 33 games he played in that season. His performance on the mound earned him his third-straight All-Star appearance and fifth place in the National League’s Cy Young Voting.

Max Scherzer last pitched in 200 innings or more during the 2018 season, when he logged 220.2 innings and faced 866 batters on his way to earning second place in the NL Cy Young award voting.

Mets owner Steve Cohen said he initially didn’t know he would have to be a big spender for players like Scherzer, pitcher Justin Verlander and shortstop Francisco Lindor.

“I didn’t know I was going to have to spend like I did,” Cohen said. “I actually was a little naive in that regard. But once I got comfortable and realized, OK, what’s it going to take to put a great team on the field, I still had made a commitment to the fans, and to baseball, that I was going to come in and turn this thing around.

“I came in saying I’m all-in. And I keep my word.”

Max Scherzer sent a heartfelt message to New York fans by the end of the 2022 season, when he pitched in 145.1 total innings and started in 23 games for the Mets.

“I didn’t feel like we had any bad eggs,” Scherzer said. “When you have that kind of chemistry, that’s when you go out there and win ballgames.

“We won 100+ ballgames. We were a great team. I thought we were a fun team to watch. I just felt like we played the game the right way, we had fun and didn’t do anything over the top, and we gave you a reason to watch every single night.”