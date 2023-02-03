This New York Mets offseason will now always be known as the one where they let Carlos Correa get away. The saga involving his failed physical embarrassed the team as he left to re-sign with the Minnesota Twins. There was a chance that the issue with medicals could have played out with someone they did end up signing, Kodai Senga.

Senga’s physical presented issues that may have driven down the price of his contract, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The 30-year-old didn’t have any major road bumps in joining the Mets but his issues do seem to be notable.

“The reason may be what sources say is an iffy medical. His physical was actually OK’d before figures were finalized by a team that’s become a stickler on physicals in what was said to be a “good behind-the-scenes collaborative effort…Folks in the know say it’s common for Japanese pitchers to show more wear on the arm earlier since star starters there throw more innings at younger ages.”

Senga signed a five-year deal worth $75 million in free agency with the Mets. One of the best baseball talents that have yet to play in MLB, the right-hander is bound to impress in the 2023 season with his fastball and “ghost ball” pitches. With the medial issues behiind him, he and New York can focus simply on getting him ready for his rookie season.

Behind Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, Kodai Senga will be a key starter for a Mets team looking to compete for the World Series.