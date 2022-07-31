‘Like everyone dreamed of’: Mets’ Taijuan Walker sounds off on long-awaited Max Scherzer-Jacob deGrom pairing

The New York Mets have dominated the 2022 season so far without one of their best players, if not their very best. Jacob deGrom is finally scheduled to pitch this Tuesday against the Washington Nationals, which should make their strong pitching staff even better. Taijuan Walker, one of their key pitchers, is just as pumped up as anyone to see the two aces of deGrom and Max Scherzer together.

Following a 9-3 win over the Miami Marlins, Walker said that the one-two punch of Scherzer and deGrom is what everyone dreamed of and that it is going to be exciting. He called deGrom the best pitcher in the game and that getting him back is going to be fun.

"Max and Jake, back-to-back like everyone dreamed of. It's gonna be exciting." – Taijuan Walker pic.twitter.com/61wFzAQmpG — SNY (@SNYtv) July 31, 2022

Max Scherzer has been better than advertised for the Mets. In 82.0 innings so far, he has a career-best 2.09 ERA to go along with 104 strikeouts and 6.93 strikeouts per walk this season. When Jacob deGrom left off roughly a year ago, he was putting together a legendary season. He had a 1.08 ERA with 146 strikeouts in 92.0 innings and would have easily won his third Cy Young Award had he not gotten injured.

The superstar tandem is going to be electric for the Mets if both veterans can stay healthy (which, admittedly, is a big “if” to watch out for). With the impressive hitting they also possess, they should improve their odds of making a deep playoff run with their superstar pitcher making his season debut.

The Mets have a record of 64-37, giving them the second-best record in the National League. They are gearing up to be even better following the trade deadline. With deGrom coming back, new additions Tyler Naquin and Daniel Vogelbach ready to go and potentially more additions on the way, New York could hit the ground running as the dog days of the season approaches.