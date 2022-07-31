Jacob deGrom’s date for Mets’ 2022 MLB season debut, revealed

The New York Mets will be getting a major boost to the rotation this week after it was announced that Jacob deGrom would be making his 2022 MLB season debut. According to Anthony DiComo, Buck Showalter revealed that deGrom is slated to start his first game of the season on Tuesday, Aug. 2, against the Washington Nationals.

Official: Buck Showalter confirms Jacob deGrom will make his season debut on Tuesday. Mets probables in Washington: Monday: Max Scherzer

Tuesday: Jacob deGrom

Wednesday: Chris Bassitt — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 31, 2022

deGrom has missed the entire 2022 campaign thus far while recovering from a shoulder injury, but after many months of waiting, fans will finally get to see the former Cy Young winner back on the mound.

After Max Scherzer takes the mound for the series opener in D.C., deGrom will pitch the second game of the three-game set on Tuesday. He’ll be followed by Chris Bassitt in the rotation order, who will close out the series on Wednesday.

It’s been more than a full year since deGrom last pitched in the majors. His last start came July 7, 2021, against the Milwaukee Brewers. Prior to the injury that cost him the second half of the 2021 season, deGrom had been enjoying a sensational campaign. Through 15 starts in 2021, deGrom racked up a 7-2 record with 146 strikeouts across 92.0 innings. He maintained a stunning 1.08 ERA and had a jaw-dropped 0.554 WHIP.

Mets fans are hoping that’s the caliber pitcher they’ll see in his return to action on Tuesday. While he had some rocky outings during his minor league rehab appearances, the team is confident in what he showed them on the mound, despite the results. Now, after months of buildup, it’s finally time for deGrom to take the mound for the Mets, and he’ll do so against a familiar foe in the Nationals.