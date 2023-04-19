New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer was ejected from Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers for allegedly having a foreign substance, and he was not happy with umpire Phil Cuzzi. Here is a clip of him getting ejected while arguing with umpires.

Max Scherzer has been ejected from today's game for using an illegal foreign substance on his glove (via @SNYtv)pic.twitter.com/zjPSL2RJcf — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) April 19, 2023

Max Scherzer was very animated while talking with the umpires, and it seems that he was saying “it’s rosin” before the ejection actually took place.

If the umpires confirm that he was ejected from the game due to having a foreign substance, Scherzer faces an automatic 10-game suspension for having the substance. He then has the right to appeal. Given his apparent insistence that he was using rosin, it would be surprising if he does not appeal a suspension.

Scherzer was ejected after the third inning when he got checked for foreign substances. Jimmy Yacabonis came out of the bullpen for the Mets, who are trying to bounce back from a loss last night against the Dodgers.

This is interesting timing due to the ordeal on Saturday with Domingo German of the New York Yankees. He was checked for foreign substances during his start, and the umpire said he had too much rosin on his hands, and he was told to wash it off. He then used rosin in the dugout before coming out to pitch the next inning, which prompted more questioning by the umpires.

Domingo German was allowed to stay in the game for the Yankees. Scherzer seems to have gotten a much shorter leash than German did on Saturday.

It will be interesting to see what Phil Cuzzi and the umpires thought they found on Scherzer’s hand. It is also possible he was ejected for arguing. Whether or not Scherzer receives a 10-game suspension will be important to look for.