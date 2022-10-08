Max Scherzer falls into nightmarish hole never seen in postseason career

New York Mets star pitcher Max Scherzer has put together an elite career. He has been among the best in both the regular season and the postseason. But that was not the case tonight.

Scherzer and the Mets are currently taking on the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card game. The Mets put the ball in Scherzer’s hand in the best of three series. And this is a decision that they may end up regretting.

Max Scherzer lasted just 4.2 innings in the contest. Before being pulled, it was the worst outing that the veteran pitcher has ever had in the postseason.

Make it four. And 7-0. Boat race. https://t.co/7JerDwoTAt — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) October 8, 2022

Scherzer threw 80 pitches. He recorded just four K’s while allowing seven hits, seven runs, and four home runs. This is the worst outing of his 27 career postseason appearances.

Along with the issues that Scherzer faced on the mound, the Mets bats have also had a hard night. Through five innings, they have recorded just four hits and one total run.

Scherzer’s counterpart for the night, Padres pitcher Yu Darvish, has looked to be as good as he always is. He has recorded three K’s while allowing just four hits, and one home run.

The Padres currently lead 7-1 through five innings. While there is still a lot of game to be played, the Mets will need to turn it around soon if they hope to stay in it.

If this is Scherzer’s last performance of the night, this is one that he will like to forget. And the Mets may very well need an elite outing from Jacob deGrom if they hope to keep their season alive.