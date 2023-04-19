Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Big league pitchers tend to prefer to throw to one catcher. Changing backstops can prove to be difficult and may potentially throw pitchers off. That was one of the concerns for the New York Mets when they called top prospect C Francisco Alvarez up to the big league club. Fortunately for New York, ace Max Scherzer is willing to work with the young catcher, per Andy Martino.

“Max Scherzer has expressed a sincere willingness to Mets staff to work with rookie Francisco Alvarez, as he is today. Scherzer knows what he wants to throw and can afford a catcher still learning to call a game,” Martino wrote on Twitter.

For catchers, there is much more to the game than simply taking their at-bats and catching the ball behind the plate. They need to be able to block pitches in the dirt and throw out runners. Additionally, good catchers learn how to call a game. Catchers also need to be able to calm down pitchers in stressful moments. Alvarez has all of the potential in the world, but the young Mets’ backstop is still learning how to call a game.

Nevertheless, Scherzer is confident that he can find success with Alvarez as the catcher. He also likely understands how important it is for Alvarez to receive proper playing time as a young player. The Mets have to be thrilled with Scherzer’s mindset in regards to working with Alvarez.

Max Scherzer will face former Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard on Wednesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers with Francisco Alvarez working behind the plate.