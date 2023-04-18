Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Due to unfortunate back soreness, Max Scherzer saw his scheduled Sunday start against the Oakland Athletics pushed back to Wednesday. The Mets giving Scherzer a couple of days off seemed to be exactly what the doctor ordered.

Scherzer said he was, “good to go,” for Wednesday after throwing off a mound on Monday, via Will Sammon of The Athletic. Scherzer’s next start will now come against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

While his start being pushed back seemed worrisome, Scherzer seems to have made a quick recovery. Against a strong Dodgers squad, the Mets will certainly welcome his return. Assuming everything goes well and he doesn’t suffer a setback, Scherzer will have avoided a serious injury.

Which is a major win for the Mets. Scherzer has had a rough go of it to start the year. He holds a 2-1 record, but his 4.41 ERA and 14/7 K/BB ratio are poor marks for Scherzer’s standards. However, the right-hander seemed to be making a break through in his last appearance. Against the San Diego Padres, Scherzer pitched five innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just one hit and striking out six in a victory.

When Scherzer went down, New York turned to Jose Butto, who allowed one run over five innings in a win. Despite his impressive performance, the Mets will look for Max Scherzer to return to th rotation as soon as possible. After getting in some work on Monday, Scherzer looks ready to get back to mowing down lineups – starting with the Dodgers – on Wednesday.