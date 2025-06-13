The Edmonton Oilers delivered an unforgettable Game 4 performance in the Stanley Cup Final, but it was their social media team that stole part of the spotlight before the puck even dropped.

As the arena buzzed with anticipation, the Oilers surprised fans with a photo of Taylor Swift holding a Jeff Skinner jersey, setting the tone for one of the most talked-about nights of the series.

The image showed Swift smiling as she proudly held Skinner’s jersey, a nod to a connection that dates back to 2013. During her Red Tour that year, Skinner, then a rising NHL star, had gifted Swift his jersey during one of her stops.

Over a decade later, the moment came full circle. With the photo shared across the Oilers' official social media accounts, fans quickly flooded the comments with excitement. The unexpected crossover between one of the world’s biggest pop stars and the Stanley Cup Final created a perfect storm of music and sports fandom.

The buzz around the post only grew as the night went on. Swift’s presence at the game, alongside boyfriend and Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, added a layer of celebrity glamour to an already electric evening. Cameras constantly cut to the couple as they cheered from a VIP suite, reacting to every twist and turn on the ice. Swift, known for her signature red lipstick and sharp fashion, stood out in a beige outfit while Kelce rocked a bold red look. The two were even seen chatting with hockey legend Wayne Gretzky during the game, which sent social media into a frenzy once again.

Article Continues Below

While the Oilers’ social team kept fans entertained online, the action on the ice matched the hype. Edmonton found themselves down by three goals early, but the team mounted a furious comeback. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Darnell Nurse, Vasily Podkolzin, and Jake Walman each scored to erase the deficit and push the game into overtime. Leon Draisaitl then delivered the game-winner, recording his fourth overtime goal of the postseason and setting a new Finals record.

Though the Oilers’ dramatic comeback was the highlight of the night for hockey fans, Swift and Kelce’s surprise appearance kept the online world buzzing long after the final horn. Even the NHL’s official social media accounts joined the fun.

The timing of Swift’s appearance could not have been better. Just weeks earlier, she regained full control of her music catalog, a major victory that received widespread attention across the entertainment industry. With her Eras Tour briefly on pause, Swift has been spotted at several major sporting events with Kelce, blending their worlds of music and football while becoming one of the most talked-about celebrity couples of the year.

As the Stanley Cup Final heads back to Edmonton tied at two games apiece, the Oilers hope to keep the momentum rolling both on and off the ice. Their viral social media moment with Swift not only captured the internet’s attention but also brought a bit of unexpected magic to the biggest series of the year.

Whether or not Swift and Kelce make another appearance remains to be seen, but for now, the Oilers can celebrate both their thrilling victory and their viral moment that had the entire hockey world watching.