The New York Mets have been on a mission this offseason to ensure that they won’t come up short in their quest to make it to the World Series in the 2023 season. In the process, it appears they have set a spending record that was previously held by the Los Angeles Dodgers, who are now one of the Mets biggest threats in the National League.

The Mets have made some huge moves this offseason, notably signing Justin Verlander and giving Edwin Diaz and Brandon Nimmo big deals to stick around in town as well. It could have been even better if they managed to finalize their deal with Carlos Correa, but that fell through and he signed with the Minnesota Twins instead. Still, the Mets will have a luxury tax payroll of $299.8 million for the 2023 season, which breaks the record of $297.9 million held by the 2015 Dodgers.

“The New York Mets set a luxury tax payroll record at $299.8 million, topping the $297.9 million of the 2015 Dodgers, and will pay tax for the first time since the penalty started in 2003, according to final figures compiled by Major League Baseball and obtained by The Associated Press.” – ESPN.com

The Mets spending has been rather impressive this offseason, and they ended up setting a record for the amount of money they will be spending. That isn’t necessarily a good thing, though, as New York is now spending more than any other team in the history of the league has, and that will continue if they stay above the luxury tax threshold in future seasons. The Mets have to win a championship to justify this spending now, otherwise, a long and laborious rebuild could be on the schedule in a few years.