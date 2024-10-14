After a challenging start in Game 1 of the NLCS, New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga faced the media with frustration and determination. The right-hander, known for his electric fastball and devastating splitter, struggled to find his rhythm against a formidable Los Angeles Dodgers lineup, leading to an early exit that set the tone for the rest of the game.

“Obviously, I'm frustrated and disappointed, but again, I need to keep making adjustments. The team's got a game tomorrow, so we've just got to keep winning games,” Senga said via SNYtv on X, formerly Twitter, visibly upset yet focused on the path forward.

Expand Tweet

The game unfolded unfavorably for Senga, who couldn't manage to deceive the Dodgers hitters as they adjusted quickly to his pitches. His usually effective splitter lacked its characteristic bite, leading to it being recognized early by hitters and left untouched. The fastball, which typically sets up his other pitches, failed to establish dominance, leaving Senga without his best weapons functioning as needed.

Kodai Senga struggles in Game 1

This off night came at a critical moment, with the Mets aiming to start the series on a strong note. Instead, they found themselves trying to manage a game that slipped away early, largely due to the struggles on the mound. The Dodgers capitalized on every mistake, pushing across runs early and often, putting the game out of reach and setting a daunting tone for the series.

Despite the personal and team setback, Senga's comments after the game reflected a player who understands the volatility of postseason baseball and the importance of short-term memory. His commitment to adjustment and focus on the team's immediate future speaks to his resilience and maturity as a pitcher on one of baseball's biggest stages.

For the Mets, the strategy moving forward will involve careful consideration of how best to use Senga, should they continue deeper into the postseason. The coaching staff, along with Senga, will need to analyze what went wrong and how he can adjust to avoid a repeat performance. This could involve tweaking his pitch selection, working on the mechanics of his splitter, or finding ways to mentally reset after tough outings.

The rest of the Mets roster will also need to rally. The beauty of baseball, particularly in a series format, is the opportunity for redemption and the ability for one game to turn the tide. As Senga pointed out, the focus must now shift to the following games, where the Mets can strive for a comeback in the series standings.

As Game 2 approaches, the pressure remains, but so does the opportunity. For Kodai Senga and the New York Mets, the path forward is clear: adjust, improve, and turn the page quickly. The resilience shown by Senga in his post-game reflections will need to be a characteristic embraced by the entire team as they continue their quest for a championship.