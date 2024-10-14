In a candid post-game interview, New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza didn't shy away from addressing the struggles of pitcher Kodai Senga during the first game of the National League Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mendoza's reflections came after Senga's performance significantly impacted the Mets' ability to contend in what became a challenging game for the team.

“He was off. He didn’t have it. He didn’t have the life on his fastball and a lot of balls out of hand. Non-competitive pitches. Especially the split. You could tell the way they were taking those pitches; they were balls out of the hand. Definitely off today,” Mendoza detailed in a postgame press conference, highlighting the issues that plagued Senga throughout his outing.

The lack of effectiveness in Senga’s pitches, particularly his splitter—a pitch that is usually a key component of his arsenal—allowed Dodgers hitters to comfortably wait for more favorable pitches, contributing to early runs that set the tone for the rest of the game.

Dodgers route Senga, Mets in Game 1

This performance comes as a blow to the Mets, who have relied on Senga’s usually sharp pitching throughout the season. His inability to command his pitches left the Mets' bullpen exposed and struggling to contain a potent Dodgers lineup, evident in the final scoreline that heavily favored the Dodgers.

When probed about the possibility of returning to Senga for a potential Game 5, Mendoza remained cautiously optimistic but non-committal. “Yeah, I mean, we gotta wait and see how he responds the next couple of days, the same way we’ve been treating it every time he gets on the mound. Day by day and then see how we get to Game 5 or whatever the case might be. But I think it’s going to come down to how he’s going to bounce back,” he explained.

This cautious approach underscores the uncertainty surrounding Senga's current form and fitness, suggesting that the Mets' staff will be closely monitoring his recovery and practice sessions before making any further decisions about his role in the ongoing series.

The stakes are undoubtedly high for the Mets, as any missteps in pitcher management could cost them dearly in their pursuit of a championship. The decision on whether to stick with Senga for another critical game will likely hinge on his ability to demonstrate improvement and readiness in the coming days, a scenario that puts additional pressure on both the pitcher and the coaching staff.

For the Mets and their fans, the hope will be that Senga can recalibrate and return to the form that has made him a valuable asset to the team’s pitching rotation. As the series progresses, all eyes will be on Mendoza and his staff to make the strategic decisions that will best position the team for success, balancing immediate needs with the long-term goal of advancing through the playoffs.