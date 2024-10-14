ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The New York Mets will battle the Los Angeles Dodgers for Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday afternoon at Dodger Stadium. It's a matinee showdown at Chavez Ravine as we share our NLCS odds series while making a Mets-Dodgers prediction and pick.

Mets-Dodgers Game 2 Projected Starters

Sean Manaea vs. Dodgers Bullpen

Sean Manaea (1-0) with a 2.25 ERA

Last Start: Manaea went seven strong innings in his last outing, allowing one earned run on three hits while striking out six and walking two in a Game 3 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dodgers Bullpen

Notes: Manager Dave Reports will not start Buehler after Jack Flaherty pitched well in Game 1, opting for a bullpen game.

Here are the Mets-Dodgers NLCS Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NLCS Odds: Mets-Dodgers Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-184)

Moneyline: +120

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -142

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mets vs. Dodgers Game 2

Time: 4:08 PM ET/1:08 PM PT

TV: FOX Sports

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Mets have dominated Buehler, as he has a 5.00 ERA in his career against them.

The Mets are 6-0 when scoring four or more runs in the 2024 Postseason.

The Mets are 5-0 when allowing three or fewer runs in the 2024 Postseason.

The Mets struggled on offense in Game 1, and falling behind in a large hole made things even tougher. Unfortunately, the offense could not solve Jack Flaherty as he dominated them for seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits. Francisco Lindor, Mark Vientos, Brandon Nimmo, and Pete Alonso combined to go 0 for 10 in this game, with neither being able to make much of a mark.

Manaea must avoid the pitfalls that Kodai Senga endured in Game 1 to give his Mets a chance to win this game. Unfortunately, Senga lasted just 10 hitters, and that is something Manaea must change. The Mets tried too hard to fool the Dodgers into swinging on bad pitches, but it did not work as it did against the Philadelphia Phillies. David Peterson also struggled after allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits through 2 1/3 innings. So he will not be available in this game, leaving more pressure on Manaea and the bullpen.

The Mets will cover the spread if the top of the order can find ways to get on base and the heart of the order can drive them in. Then, the Mets need significantly better pitching than they got in Game 1.

Why The Dodgers Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Dodgers have dominated Manaea, as he is just 1-5 with a 7.09 ERA over 11 games in his career against the boys in blue.

The Dodgers are 3-1 when scoring four or more runs.

The Dodgers are 2-1 when scoring first in the playoffs.

The Dodgers struck first in Game 1, which helped them establish momentum. Of course, it helped that Senga walked three consecutive hitters to set up Max Muncy, who drove two runners home. The Dodgers were patient, which they have been throughout the postseason, and it helped them jump out on top.

Shohei Ohtani stayed hot, driving in a run home to give the Dodgers some extra insurance. Ohtani finished 2 for 4 and is now batting .250 with one home run, five RBIs, and four runs in six postseason games.

With Flaherty going deep in Game 1, it looks like the Dodgers will use the bullpen strategy in Game 2. So far, it has worked throughout the postseason, and they have tossed 32 consecutive shutout innings. What was once a significant concern entering the postseason has turned into a major strength, as every bullpen arm has locked in, giving Roberts the confidence to trust that process rather than rely on another starting pitcher.

The Dodgers will cover the spread if they continue to drive runners home and grab an early lead. Then, they must continue successfully locating their pitches.

Final Mets-Dodgers Prediction & Pick

The Mets are 6-2 against the run line in the 2024 Postseason, while the Dodgers are 5-1. Also, the Mets are 4-2 against the spread on the road in the playoffs, while the Dodgers are 3-1 at home.

The Mets could not manage anything in Game 1 and looked utterly lost. Moreover, they could not manufacture any hits or even clobber anything out of the ballpark the way they had done against Milwaukee or Philadelphia. Still, this team has too much talent and too many good bats to go down without a fight. The quick turnaround could benefit them, and the fact that they play during the day could be even more advantageous. Expect the Mets to bounce back and cover the spread.

Final Mets-Dodgers Prediction & Pick: New York Mets: +1.5 (-184)