The Mets and Pete Alonso are on one accord for the upcoming year.

The New York Mets have made a splash amid MLB Free Agency. The Mets and first baseman Pete Alonso have agreed on a $20.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The star baseman will hit free agency after the 2024 season, but for now, he focuses on an important goal.

The Mets go all-in for a year-long contract with Pete Alonso

New York selected Alonso with the 64th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft. The former Florida Gator has blossomed into one of the most productive offensive players in the league.

During the 2023 season, Alonso hit 46 home runs and was responsible for 118 RBI, which ranked him second and third in the MLB, respectively. Moreover, he batted an average of .217 and boasted an OPS of .821.

Previous reports suggested that Alonso and the Mets were unlikely to come to a contract extension agreement. However, the rumors have been swept under the bridge amid New York's decisive move.

Alonso will still hit MLB Free Agency after 2024, but the lucrative extension allows both sides to further prove their worth to each other. New York is desperate to get back in the playoffs, and they will need the offensive prowess of Alonso to aid their journey.

The Mets finished 2023 as the second-worst team in the NL East with a 75-87 record. Thus, the club is on a mission to make improvements and bolster the depth of its roster. Getting Alonso on one accord for at least one more year will not solve all, but it is a step in the right direction.