The New York Mets will be without one of their young starters for the remainder of 2024 and all of the 2025 season.

Right-hander Christian Scott is set to undergo Tommy John surgery next week as announced by his agent, per SNY. Scott, a fifth-round pick in 2021, was called up to the show in May and made nine appearances, compiling a 4.56 ERA.

The 25-year-old suffered the elbow injury in July and spent time on the IL. He was working towards a return and was recently throwing off the mound. Scott even believed he could potentially pitch in a game again in '24, but that's not going to happen.

The recovery time for Tommy John is typically a minimum of 12 months, but many begin throwing programs after six months. While there is a chance Scott could be on the hill for the Mets towards the end of '25, it's not guaranteed by any means. However, the surgery is a hybrid procedure with an internal brace, which can also accelerate the recovery time.

After a disappointing first half, the Mets have turned things around since the All-Star break. They're currently in the third Wild Card spot in the National League with an 83-68 record. Pitching has been solid, posting a 3.91 team ERA. That ranks 13th in the Majors. Since the ASG festivities in Arlington, New York has the fourth-best ERA in the MLB at 3.37.

Kodai Senga remains sidelined with a calf injury but there is hope he could be back for the playoffs. For the time being, Luis Severino, Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana, and David Peterson have been holding it down. Also, the Mets offense is thriving.

On both sides of the ball, the Mets are showcasing their ability. With the Braves breathing down their neck in the Wild Card race, every game matters in the hunt for October.