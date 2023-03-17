Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

The New York Mets are now in serious need of some bullpen help after Edwin Diaz’s freak World Baseball Classic injury. While it’ll be hard for the Mets to truly replace Diaz, New York has claimed a former top prospect in an effort to bolster their bullpen.

The Mets have claimed Dennis Santana off of waivers, via Dan Hayes of The Athletic. In 2019, Santana was ranked as the seventh-best prospect in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ system by MLB Pipeline.

Dennis Santana made his debut for the Dodgers in 2018, when he was Los Angeles 10th-best prospect, per MLB Pipeline. He lasted over three years with Dodgers before he was eventually traded to the Texas Rangers. He spent two years in Texas before he was traded to the Braves. Santana was eventually cut, claimed by the Twins and then put on waivers by Minnesota.

Santana’s winding MLB journey has landed him on the Mets. He’ll come to New York with a career ERA of 5.12 and a 128/72 K/BB ratio.

Santana has not lived up to his former top prospect hype. While he shined in the minors with the Dodgers, it hasn’t translated to the big leagues. Still, after bouncing around so many teams, the MLB still values Santana’s potential. At just 26-years-old, perhaps Santana could bounce back with yet another change of scenery.

The Mets know Santana won’t solve their Diaz problem. After his performance last season, it’s hard to say any pitcher in the MLB would. But New York will now test their options and see what’s out there. Dennis Santana has gotten the first opportunity.