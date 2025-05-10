ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another MLB betting slate as we head to the National League for the continuation of this current three-game series. The Chicago Cubs are on the road against the New York Mets with both teams leading their respective divisions. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cubs-Mets prediction and pick.

Cubs-Mets Projected Starters

TBD vs. Tylor Megill (RHP)

Tylor Megill (3-2) with a 2.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 45 K, 36.0 IP

Last Start: (L) @ STL – 5.0 IP, 6 K, 4 ER

Home Splits: (2-1) with a 0.00 ERA, .167 OBA, 21 K, 14.2 IP

MLB Odds: Cubs-Mets Odds

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-176)

Moneyline: +128

New York Mets: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -152

Over: 8.5 (-110)

Under: 8.5 (-110)

How to Watch Cubs vs. Mets

Time: 7:15 p.m. ET/ 4:15 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Why The Cubs Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Chicago Cubs are first in the National League Central with a three-game lead over St. Louis. They've been able to string wins together as they're six games over .500, but they're on the tail end of a two-game losing streak at the hands of the Giants before heading into this series. The Cubs currently lead the majors in runs with 223 and their pitching is finally starting to hit stride with their high-powered offense. Chicago is the seventh shortest favorite to win the World Series at +1500.

Kyle Tucker is emerging as a potential All-Star and he's been the best hitter in this lineup both for power and contact. The Cubs lineup is also layered with sparkplug Pete Crow-Armstrong who leads the team with 12 stolen bases (CHI leads MLB with 48) and the reliable Seiya Suzuki who's tied with Tucker for most RBIs (31) on the team.

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

The New York Mets are first in the National League East with a 1.5-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies. While they won their last series 2-1 over the Diamondbacks, they lost the previous two at 1-2 and are hoping to extend this gap in the divisional race. The Mets hold the third shortest odds to win the World Series at +950 and they're heading into this home stand with a 13-3 record at Citi Field. The Mets are also 19-8 when listed as the betting favorites this season.

Juan Soto was the hero in their last 7-1 win over the Diamondbacks after homers in back-to-back at-bats. His presence in this lineup pushes the Mets over the edge, all while Pete Alonso is on pace to have another career year. He's second in the majors with a 1.085 OPS and tied for first with 34 RBIs. Expect him to feast during this competitive series against a divisional rival.

Tylor Megill with take the mound for the Mets looking to build upon what has been an impressive run pitching at home, where he's gone 14.2 innings with 21 strikeouts and zero earned runs. While he's gotten shelled on the road as of late, his last home start saw him punch out 10 batters in just five innings while earning the Mets the win. He'll be the real the Mets are favored at home here.

Final Cubs-Mets Prediction & Pick

It's always fun to see the rivalry renewed between these two teams and given their success thus far, we could be in for another classic Postseason series between these teams in the fall. The Cubs are certainly the hotter team at the moment in terms of their offense, but the Mets have been unstoppable at home this season with one of the best marks in MLB.

While the Mets rank in the leagues top ten for most batting categories, their pitching takes a significant drop-off compared to their bats. The Cubs have been out-pacing teams with their offense and their lineup remains dangerous throughout the bottom third. Depending on which way the wind is blowing, we could see a high-scoring game from either team.

While I think the Mets will win this game at home, I expect Megill's streak without any runs allowed will come to an end in this one. Both offenses are too explosive for this game to be a stalemate, so look for the potential over in this one. The Cubs have a winning 8-7 mark as the underdogs, but we'll side with the Mets to earn this win at home.

Final Cubs-Mets Prediction & Pick: New York Mets ML (-152); OVER 8.5 (-110)