The New York Mets kicked off a six game home stand at Citi Field against the Chicago Cubs on Friday night. Juan Soto continued his hot stretch with a 434ft. solo home-run off of Jameson Taillon in the fourth inning. He joined Jeff McNeil, Francisco Lindor, and Brett Baty as Mets who hit solo shots.

Soto's home run was his third in his last two games, and he took the time to admire his work.

After splitting their last six games against the Arizona Diamondbacks and St. Louis Cardinals on the road, the Mets finally returned to Citi Field. Soto, McNeil, and their teammates put on a show in front of their home fans, jumping all over Taillon and ending his start in the fifth inning.

Soto's newfound dominance is a welcome sign for a Mets team who gave him hundreds of millions of dollars this offseason. After losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in last year's National League Championship Series, New York felt they were just one piece away. They determined that Soto was what they were looking for.

Now that the former New York Yankee has found his swing, there is no telling how far the Mets can go. Soto, Lindor, Starling Marte, and Pete Alonso are the faces of a high-powered offense. With a strong starting rotation to go along with a star-studded lineup, New York is in the inner circle of title contenders.

In the National League East, the Mets once again find themselves fighting off the Philadelphia Phillies at the top. Both teams have an extended history with one another, with drama surrounding New York's closer, Edwin Diaz, tainting their last series.

Soto's solo shot is a great sign for Mets fans, who were waiting for him to settle into the 2025 season. Now that he has figured things out, New York can enjoy the contributions of an annual MVP contender.