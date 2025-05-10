The New York Mets start a six-game home stand on Friday with their season series opener against the Chicago Cubs. They take on one of the league's elite offenses, as well as a pitcher expecting to make his Cubs debut on Saturday. Francisco Lindor and the rest of the Mets received a warm and furry welcome home back at Citi Field. Ahead of their Bark at the Park promotion on May 12, New York players got to meet the dogs that will be up for adoption at the stadium.

Players got to interact with the dogs and lift their spirits after spending almost a week on the road. Lindor was one of many players who met the dogs who will be attending the event, holding them and showing them off to the camera.

HI CAN I PET UR DOG pic.twitter.com/EIn6DneoHZ — Cut4 (@Cut4) May 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

Lindor has an affinity for canines, especially his own. He has talked about his dog, Taco, throughout his career. Many players around Major League Baseball and professional sports have pets who have become almost as famous as they are. For example, Shohei Ohtani's dog, Decoy, stole the show when he delivered the first pitch before a Los Angeles Dodgers game.

The meet and greet before Friday's game was a much-needed pick-me-up for a team that split the six games they played on the road. They still hold the top spot in the National League East, but the Philadelphia Phillies are right behind them.

Even with 100 games to go, every game counts in such a tight division. The Mets are looking to get back on track, especially before the first Subway Series of the year. Mendoza helped Juan Soto finally find his swing, which is a great sign moving forward.

For now, New York needs to focus on the opponent in front of them. The Cubs are no joke, leading the NL Central and boasting on of the league's best offenses. This series gives the Mets a good opportunity to measure themselves against another elite team. Fans hope that their time with the dogs before the game gives them the boost they need to win.