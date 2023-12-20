New York acquired a pair of players from Milwaukee in exchange for a minor leaguer.

The New York Mets on Wednesday struck a three-player deal with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The Mets acquired right-handed pitcher Adrian Houser and outfielder Tyrone Taylor in exchange for a minor leaguer, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

The Mets minor league player in question is right-handed pitcher Coleman Crow, whom the Mets acquired in the Eduardo Escobar trade, then underwent Tommy John surgery in August.

The deal clears money for Brewers, as Houser projected to make $5.6M in arbitration. Milwaukee continues to look to shed money as they mull a rebuild.

Houser, a seven-year vet, joins the Mets after spending his entire career with the Brewers. He went 8-5 with a 4.12 ERA in Milwaukee last season.

Taylor, who has spent his entire five-year career with Milwaukee, hit .234 with 10 home runs in 81 games last season.

As the Mets await star Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto's free agency decision, new President of Baseball Operations David Stearns continues to make minor additions. On Monday, the team acquired reliever Johan Ramirez from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for cash considerations.

The right-handed reliever has a 3.99 career ERA and 6-4 record in 102 MLB appearances, serving stints with the Seattle Mariners, Cleveland Guardians and Pittsburgh Pirates before he landed in Chicago.

Ramirez had a 4.23 ERA in 38.1 innings pitched in 2023 between the White Sox and the Pirates. He has walked five batters per nine innings in his career, as control continues to be his biggest obstacle.

The offseason won't be considered a success for the Mets unless they are able to add Yamamoto or one of the other big names left in free agency, but New York continues to be active tinkering around the margins.