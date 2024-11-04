The New York Mets have decided to let one of their key relievers hit the open market.

The ball club is declining Phil Maton's team option and will pay him a buyout, making him a free agent, per Will Sammon.

Maton was rather solid for the Mets in 2024. He joined the team via trade in early July from the Tampa Bay Rays and proceeded to make 31 appearances, compiling a 2.51 ERA. He struck out 30 in 28.2 innings. However, the right-hander struggled in the playoffs, posting an 8.53 ERA in six appearances. That's likely part of the reason NY isn't bringing him back.

The team option was worth $7.75 million and he'll receive a $250,000 buyout. Maton pitched a lot in August and September and did look slightly burnt out in the postseason due to the heavy workload leading up to October baseball.

The 31-year-old has now played for five different organizations — the San Diego Padres, Houston Astros, Cleveland Guardians, Rays, and Mets. Maton made his MLB debut in 2017 with the Padres. He was very poor in Tampa before they moved him to the Big Apple. Overall, Maton had a 3.66 ERA in '24. The veteran should garner some interest in free agency.

The biggest question mark for the Mets this offseason is the future of Pete Alonso, who is an unrestricted free agent. New York is reportedly a strong suitor for Juan Soto. He's expected to fetch in the ballpark of $700 million. If Steve Cohen does chase Soto, it's hard to imagine Alonso returning.

The Seattle Mariners and Chicago Cubs are seen as two potential landing spots for Alonso, who is one of the best sluggers in the sport. He's smacked 226 homers in the last six seasons, which ranks second during that period. His Game 3 long ball in the Wild Card against the Milwaukee Brewers was historic and was the reason the Mets were able to move on and make a run to the NLCS.