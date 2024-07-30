The New York Mets made six moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline. The last one was for relief pitcher Huascar Brazoban from the Miami Marlins, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. Brazoban adds necessary depth to the Mets' bullpen to contend for the National League Wild Card spots.

The Mets needed to make a bullpen move at the deadline. They made moves ahead of Tuesday to clear out space for the new additions. Jake Diekman and Adrian Houser were designated for assignment and replaced by Brazoban and Jorge Lopez from the Chicago Cubs. This was the biggest need at the deadline and the Mets tackled it very well.

Brazoban is 34 years old but is in just his third MLB season. He holds a 2.93 ERA and 150 ERA+ in 2024 and has excelled in recent weeks, having not allowed an earned run in nine appearances in July. The Mets are one of six teams within two-and-a-half games of the top Wild Card spot. To be one of the three teams to make the playoffs, they need better bullpen performances than they have gotten.

Related News Article continues below

The Marlins are getting back infielder Wilfredo Lara in this deal, according to Daniel Alvarez-Montas from El Extrabase. Lara was the 22nd-ranked prospect in the Mets pipeline and has spent this season in A+ Brooklyn. He is hitting .244 in 78 games and provides a versatile infield glove for the Marlins pipeline.

The Mets made so many moves that Brazoban may have fallen through the cracks. He may end up, however, being their most important addition at the deadline. He has an opportunity to grab a premium position ahead of closer Edwin Diaz in the bullpen and propel the Mets to a magical October.