The New York Mets have put forth an admirable effort to remain competitive in the National League East, as they sit third in the division standings. However, New York retains a need to improve its pitching depth. The Mets further addressed their woes by finalizing a trade with the Oakland Athletics for right-handed starter Paul Blackburn, Jeff Passan reports.

Joel Sherman of the New Post provided more details on the trade, stating that New York sent the A's right-hander Kade Morris in exchange for Blackburn.

Paul Blackburn has spent all of his first eight years in the league with the Athletics and looks to help the Mets turn a corner during the second half of the season.

In nine 2024 appearances with the A's, Blackburn has amassed a 4-2 record, held a 4.41 ERA, and thrown 38 strikeouts along with 1.16 WHIP. One of the most notable accomplishments of Blackburn's career was making the 2022 MLB All-Star Game. His skill and experience should help bolster New York's defense.

The Mets' trade with the Athletics comes just a few days after they added Miami Marlins reliever Ryan Stanek. Like Paul Blackburn, Stanek arrives on the Mets with eight years of pitching experience. The 33-year-old appeared in 46 games for the Mariners in 2024, tallying a 6-3 win-loss record to go with a 4.38 ERA. Can Stanek, Blackburn, and the rest of New York's contributors help them keep climbing the NL East?

Mets look to continue strides for improvement

New York possesses a 56-50 record and is nine wins back from the first spot in the NL East, possessed by the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets' pitching trades come at the right time. One of their main contributors was struck with a crushing injury.

After making his 2024 debut and helping the Mets climb the standings, Kodai Senga Suffered a high-grade calf strain. Carlos Mendoza revealed that the 31-year-old right-hander will likely remain out until at least the playoffs.

Senga was a 2023 All-Star. He allowed two runs and struck out an impressive nine batters in the Mets' 8-4 win over the Atlanta Braves on Jul 26. Hopefully, Senga will undergo a safe and efficient recovery period. In the meantime, New York's other contributors look to help keep their defense afloat.

The Mets will continue to rely on Luis Severino to lead the resistance. Servino leads the team in wins (7) and ERA (3.58).

It will be interesting to how New York fares during the second half of the season amid numerous trade moves.