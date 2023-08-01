The New York Mets continued their unprecedented trade deadline selloff with the largest piece of the puzzle, sending ace Justin Verlander back to the Houston Astros less than a year after he won the CY Young and 2022 World Series with them.

Mets fans and baseball followers alike reacted to the massive deal on Twitter, chiming in with various takes bashing the New York top brass for an epic collapse in a year that began with the highest payroll and even higher expectations.

Last week, GM Billy Eppler attempted to reassure fans amid the selloff that they were not liquidating or rebuilding the roster, but the dominoes continued to fall and prove that statement wrong.

Eppler: This isn’t a rebuild or a retool Also Eppler: We’re trading our closer and both aces from our pitching staff — MetsAvenue (@MetsAvenue) August 1, 2023

Another fan brought up the incredible pitching talents that the Mets have wasted in the last several years, trading away or refusing to sign many top talents that continue to dominate the league including Zack Wheeler and Marcus Stroman.

In the last four years the Mets have lost Zack Wheeler, Marcus Stroman, Jacob deGrom, Taijaun Walker, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander via trade or free agency. Just the funniest franchise to ever do it. — Jonny Heller (@JonnyHeller) August 1, 2023

And of course to finish it off, Frank the Tank weighed in, a notorious Mets fan pessimist. He tweeted “Nothing in return, Mets will never contend again.” Frank is famous for his video rants of the Mets, and attends many games in person where he can be seen and heard yelling from the concourse.

Nothing in return Mets will never contend again https://t.co/suw52wrcuR — Frank Fleming (@NjTank99) August 1, 2023

Fleming was clearly not pleased with the Mets return on the deal for such a coveted player, but there may be hope on the horizon. New York got the Astros' top prospect, Drew Gilbert, who was a first-round draft pick in 2022, as well as another minor leaguer.

While the Mets are down in the dumps after essentially liquidating their record payroll roster, the Houston Astros are on the other side of the spectrum. The deal for Verlander comes as the Astros are making a push to defend their World Series crown. They got a boost in their 2023 World Series odds, rising to +700 repeat as champions, the third-highest chance in the MLB per FanDuel.