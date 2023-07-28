The New York Mets have already made one trade indicating their position as sellers ahead of the deadline and the latest MLB rumors suggest they could be prepared to make another. After dealing reliever David Robertson to the division-rival Miami Marlins, the industry believes the Mets could trade three-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander, two executives told Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

The Mets, fresh off an offseason of spending, have simply not lived up to expectations, as they currently sit at 48-54, seven games back of a Wild Card spot.

Mets owner Steve Cohen made it clear that both manager Buck Showalter and general manager Billy Eppler's jobs were safe, but that he was “preparing all contingencies” ahead of the trade deadline.

The Mets' trade of closer Robertson, their best reliever this season, was a clear signal that the front office doesn't believe in this roster as a contender- and will be selling.

Despite injuries and a slow start to the season, Verlander has turned things around at the right time, as he has been lights-out in July to the tune of three victories, a 1.69 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 32 innings of work.

He is one of the Mets' best trade chips- and he is generating plenty of interest from rival clubs ahead of the deadline.

The San Francisco Giants were among the clubs checking in on Verlander, and the ace has been linked to the Texas Rangers and his old team, the Houston Astros in MLB rumors.

Complicating matters is the fact that Verlander has a full no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he would have to greenlight any potential Mets deal.

All eyes will be on the Mets ahead of the August 1 trade deadline.