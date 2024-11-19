The New York Mets have made their first trade of the offseason. As their pursuit of Juan Soto continues, the Mets added a depth outfielder to the mix on Tuesday. According to SNY's Anthony DiComo, the Mets traded reliever Eric Ozre to the Tampa Bay Rays for outfielder Jose Siri.

“Source: The Mets have acquired outfielder Jose Siri from the Rays for reliever Eric Orze,” DiComo posted on Tuesday.

Siri played 123 games in centerfield for the Rays last year, which could be an important position for New York next year. According to Baseball Savan, Siri had the third-highest Outs Above Average among centerfielders last season. With Soto's poor defense taking a front seat in the World Series, outfield defense could be important in offseason acquisitions.

The Mets had a cavalcade of injuries in the outfield but got great play from their reserves all season. Tyrone Taylor turned into a cult hero, and Harrison Bader played solid defense. Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte, and Taylor are the other outfielders under contract for next season. Adding Siri to that mix creates a versatile group ready for the addition of Soto.

The Mets outfield is solid defensively and waiting for Juan Soto

Marte and Nimmo have played centerfield in their career but were corner outfielders last season. Siri is a true centerfielder who is the youngest of those three players. If Soto does not land with the team, having that unit as your starting outfield plus Taylor as an extra man is solid. Adding Soto gives the Mets one of the best outfield units in the league.

Steve Cohen is the richest owner in baseball and could pay any amount for Soto. With $660 million rumored to be the original offer, it would not be surprising at all if he played in Queens next season.

Siri also shares a name with the Apple assistant hardwired into iPhones. Legendary Mets radio broadcaster Howie Rose quipped about the coincidence on social media Tuesday. “Well, I can hear it now,” Rose posted. “And so will you. Whenever I mention this guy’s name my phone will go off. This has tremendous comedic potential.”