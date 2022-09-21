Mets reveal injury that forced Brandon Nimmo out of game

The New York Mets received a scare during Wednesday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, as outfielder Brandon Nimmo exited the game in the first inning with an apparent injury. With the MLB playoffs around the corner, Mets fans were likely holding their breath for an update on Nimmo. Well, the club provided one, as Anthony DiComo of MLB.com has the details on the injury that forced Nimmo out of the Mets-Brewers game.

Brandon Nimmo left today's game due to left quad tightness, according to the Mets. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) September 21, 2022

Per DiComo, the Mets said that Brandon Nimmo left the game against the Brewers due to “left quad tightness.” It’s certainly not ideal with the playoffs looming, though it’s a better outcome than what Mets fans were likely expecting.

Brewers first baseman Rowdy Tellez lofted a shallow pop fly to center, a ball that Nimmo likely would have tracked down for the out. However, the Mets veteran barely made a move towards the ball, pulling up slowly and grabbing at his quad.

Mets manager Buck Showalter and a trainer examined Nimmo before he exited the contest. Given the possibility of a quad strain, this is actually a positive update for the Mets, provided the injury doesn’t linger into the postseason.

Nimmo has been excellent for New York in 2022, posting a .359 OBP with 93 runs scored, 14 home runs, 56 RBI and 67 walks. The 29-year-old has been a mainstay at the top of the Mets lineup, helping the club rank fifth in the majors in runs scored.

Expect New York to provide more of an update on Brandon Nimmo after the contest.