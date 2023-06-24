The New York Mets have parted ways with one of their big signings from the 2021 offseason. On Friday, the team traded third baseman Eduardo Escobar to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash and two intriguing pitching prospects, as reported by Anthony DiComo.

This isn't a huge loss for the Mets, to be honest. Escobar has only played in 40 games this season, hitting .236 with four homers and 16 RBI in 110 at-bats. With Brett Baty locking down the starting spot at the hot corner, there wasn't a lot of playing time for the Venezuelan.

For the Angels, this move makes sense. Gio Urshela is set to miss the rest of the year with a fractured pelvis and Anthony Rendon is currently on the IL. There's a clear opportunity for Escobar to see the field a lot more in Los Angeles.

Coleman Crow and Landon Marceaux are the two arms the Mets receive in return, who are ranked within the top 20 of the Angels' farm system and profile to be starters at the big league level not too far down the road. Considering New York's struggles on the bump, that's good news.

Escobar signed with the Mets in December of 2021 on a two-year deal worth $20 million but failed to really make much of an impact during his time in Flushing. Perhaps a fresh start with the Halos could help him break out.

The craziest part of this trade? It literally happened in the middle of the Mets vs Phillies game.

That's baseball.