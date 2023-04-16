A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Just when it looked like Max Scherzer is starting to get closer to his old dominant form, the New York Mets star pitcher will have his next start moved to Wednesday due to an upper-body injury, per Tim Healey of Newsday Sports.

Max Scherzer was originally scheduled to pitch in the series finale on the road against the Oakland Athletics, but with him being held back, the Mets will instead have relief pitcher Jose Butto get the start in lieu of the future Hall of Famer.

In his most recent start, Max Scherzer allowed zero earned runs and just a hit in five innings during a 5-0 home win against the San Diego Padres last Monday. He also struck out six hitters and walked three. On the season, Max Scherzer has a 2-1 record in three starts, but over his first two appearances, he gave up eight earned runs on 12 hits across 11.1 innings of work on the mound. He has not been looking sharp on the hill for the Mets this season despite his showing n the Padres game.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Butto has not made a big league start so far this season, as he’s only been recalled Saturday from Triple-A Syracuse in light of Max Scherzer’s latest issue. Through two starts this season in Triple-AAA competition, Butto has recorded a 1.86 ERA across 9.1 innings.

Max Scherzer is now scheduled to get his next start in the series finale against the Los Angeles Dodgers on the road on Wednesday.

Scherzer owns a 2-1 record and a 4.41 ERA with 14 strikeouts so far in the 2023 MLB season.