Mets make Willie Mays decision that will impact the franchise forever

The New York Mets retired Willie Mays’ number on Saturday following their Old Timers game at Citi Field. Mays only played for the Mets from 1972-1973. But he did spent the first four years of his career in New York with the Giants before they moved to San Francisco. However, the reason the Mets made the decision was to honor the wishes of late owner Joan Payson.

A spokesperson at the Mets Old Timers Day explained what led to the Mets decision to retire Willie Mays’ number 24.

“Upon bringing Willie (Mays) back to New York, Mrs. Payson promised him that shortly after his career ended, the Mets would retire his number 24. Sadly, Mrs. Payson died before she could make good on her promise. And all these years later, it has remained unfulfilled. Until today.”

The Mets’ fans immediately began cheering upon hearing the spokesperson say “until today.” It was an incredible moment.

Willie Mays is arguably the greatest player of all-time. Only a handful of players have been compared to him such as Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds, and Mike Trout.

Mays was an astounding 24-time All-Star, 2-time NL MVP, 12-time Gold Glove winner, 1-time NL Batting champion, 4-time home run leader, 4-time stolen base leader, and 1-time World Series champion. He was known for his immense power, blazing speed, and defensive prowess. He set the standard for 5-tool players.

Willie Mays will always be remembered as a Giants legend. But granting the wishes of the Mets late owner made for an extremely special moment at Citi Field. Mays’ number 24 is now officially retired for the New York Mets.