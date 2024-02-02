Shintaro Fujinami signs a $3 million contract with the Mets.

The New York Mets aim to improve the bullpen after making a rather underrated move on Friday. Although he has limited experience in the MLB, Japanese pitcher, Shintaro Fujinami, will be playing in New York next season after signing a contract with the team.

The deal is worth $3.35 million and includes $850K worth of incentives, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. So, he has a chance to make over $4 million next season. It's a nice one-year prove-it deal for the 30-year-old pitcher.

Shintaro Fujinami has just one season under his belt in the MLB. He played for the Oakland Athletics before being traded to the Baltimore Orioles. Fujinami was less than efficient during his time in Oakland as a starting pitcher. However, Baltimore placed him in the bullpen and Fujinami seemed to flourish.

The Mets would be wise to place Fujinami in the bullpen. He proved to be an asset to the Orioles last season, finishing with a 4.85 ERA, 32 strikeouts, and two saves in 29.2 innings played. Not bad numbers by any means. Fujinami likely fits in the rotation as a middle reliever. Especially once Edwin Diaz returns from injury and assumes the closing pitcher role.

Overall, the Mets were smart in signing Shintaro Fujinami, as his production could be a big boost to a bullpen that needs it. Keep an eye on him during Spring Training, as he'll have a chance to carve out a more prominent role if he plays well.