The Mets are reportedly targeting Wandy Peralta

The New York Mets are reportedly pursuing left-handed relief pitchers, with one target specifically being former New York Yankees reliever Wandy Peralta, who performed well in the Bronx after being traded there by the San Francisco Giants, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Mets went hard after Japanese starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto this offseason, but did not pursue bigger names outside of that after he decided to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers. After Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed with the Dodgers, the Mets have pivoted to shorter deals for cheaper names, with Sean Manaea being one of them, and are seemingly more focused on the long-term.

However, it has been reported consistently that the Mets would be focusing on adding relief help. Edwin Diaz is going to be returning this season, but after Adam Ottavino opted out, the Mets need some arms to fill the bullpen. It seems they are after a lefty, and Wandy Peralta would slot into that role nicely.

After being traded to the Yankees in 2021, Peralta posted a 2.95 ERA, then followed that up with a 2.72 ERA in 2022 and a 2.83 ERA in 2023, according to Baseball Reference. He developed into a strong pitcher with the Yankees over the last few seasons, and is someone that the Mets could use.

While the Mets did not go all in on 2024, they would still like to compete in 2024. Filling the back end of the bullpen would be a good way to do that.

With spring training approaching soon, it will be interesting to see if Peralta lands with the Mets.