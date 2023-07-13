The New York Mets enter the second half of the 2023 MLB season with a lot of ground to make up in the National League East. The team is in fourth place in the division, looking up at the Phillies, Marlins and Braves.

New York is now 18.5 games out of first place as they approach the looming 2023 trade deadline. The Mets are said to have the chance to make a perfect trade offer for Shohei Ohtani soon. Recently, New York got a positive Tommy Pham injury update for a rare piece of good news heading into their weekend matchups.

Ohtani, who had a shocking Mookie Betts and L.A. Dodgers take at Tuesday's All-Star Game, is a free agent at the end of this season. For the Mets to turn things around, the addition of a superstar like Ohtani would make an incredible difference.

On Wednesday night, MLB insider John Harper shared his thoughts on the possibility of the team acquiring Ohtani.

“I would be surprised if the Mets believed that they had much of a shot to sign Ohtani,” he said, pouring a bucket of cold water on the hopes of Mets fans everywhere.

"I would be surprised if the Mets believed that they had much of a shot to sign Ohtani"@NYNJHarper, @martinonyc, @BryanHoch and @emacSNY discuss the possibility of Shohei Ohtani coming to the Mets or Yankees on BNNY: https://t.co/zI7mjsv2IG ➡️ Tri-State @Cadillac pic.twitter.com/gPJYM4gOm1 — SNY (@SNYtv) July 12, 2023

The veteran-laden Mets are expected to resume their 2023 season this Friday at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The team is lining up aces for the weekend showdown, hoping for improved performances from their high-paid pitching staff.

The team is reportedly considering trade offers for veteran pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, according to longtime MLB insider Ken Rosenthal.

Scherzer has an 8-3 record with a 4.31 ERA for the Mets this season, while Verlander has a 3-4 record with a 3.60 ERA.

The Mets currently rank 20th in MLB in hitting and 20th overall in pitching. Ohtani, the current two-way superstar for the Angels, could improve both of those metrics overnight if New York somehow finds a way to bring him into the fold.