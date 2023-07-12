The Los Angeles Angels and their superstar pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani have made plenty of headlines in the past few weeks leading up to the MLB All-Star Game.

The Angels' ace has ‘incomprehensible' ability according to one of his ASG peers. He gave a live injury update during Tuesday's game.

Ohtani's free agency this offseason has also been a hot topic. The Japanese two-way threat was asked if he's received any free agent pitches but has been reportedly keeping it a secret, hiding the answer to that question with laughs.

As Tuesday evening's All Star classic wound down, Ohtani found himself face-to-face with a free agent pitch that he did not expect. This one came not from fellow players, coaches, or MLB team executives, but from the fans at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, believe it or not.

Ohtani said the chants to come to Seattle were nice but be was trying to focus on the game. Said he wasn’t as nervous as his first all star game. Asked what player he admires and liked watching here, he said Mookie Betts. — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) July 12, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Betts is the Dodgers' superstar outfielder who has won two World Series titles the past. Speculation has linked Ohtani to Betts' Dodgers as a possible free agent destination.

The Dodgers' Betts did not have a hit in a winning effort for the National League on Tuesday. Braves closer Craig Kimbrel got the save as the NL took home a 3-2 All Star Game victory over Ohtani's American League squad.

The Angels' Ohtani drew a walk in one at-bat and did not throw a pitch on the evening. In a season where the Angels All-Star has done a little bit of everything, as usual, it was a performance that seemed as if it could be considered as a day off.

Next up for Ohtani's Angels is a Friday matchup with the Houston Astros. The team will enter the second half of the season seven games behind the Texas Rangers in the AL West and five games behind the Astros for second place.

Ohtani has done everything he can to bring a buzz to the Angels. The question now is whether he has what it takes to put his team over the top, and whether Angels GM Perry Minasian has what it takes to make the moves the team needs to take the next step forward in a crowded pennant race out West.