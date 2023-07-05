The 2023 MLB trade deadline is less than a month away. Somewhere out there, there must be at least one team cooking up a trade (or trades) that will blow the minds away of baseball fans. Could that be the New York Mets, whose star-laden roster led by Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander hasn't been producing the type of success many expected prior to the 2023 season?

For MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the door is open for such a Mets trade involving the unloading of either (or both) Scherzer and Verlander but also said that “it won't be easy.” Rosenthal also believes that New York's season, as poorly as it's been thus far, can still be saved.

"There's no reason why they shouldn't (make the playoffs)" .@Ken_Rosenthal on the @Mets and their approach to the trade deadline. pic.twitter.com/4tmlOP40tA — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) July 5, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Although the Mets have gained considerable momentum of late with three-straight victories heading to Wednesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road, they are still way below .500 at 39-46 — which is only good for fourth in the National League East division. They are 18 games out of first place in the division and are trailing a bunch of others for the Wild Card positions in the NL.

Scherzer and Verlander have just subpar numbers this season, but given their price tags, as Rosenthal mentioned, moving them via trades is going to be a tricky process. But that's just in theory because the Mets still trust them to turn it on. In any case, more eyes will be on New York if the team struggles anew as we get closer to the MLB trade deadline in August.