The New York Mets might have nothing to worry about when it comes to Tommy Pham's injury scare. Tommy Pham exited the Mets' final game before the All-Star break early because of tightness in his right groin. Pham's comments afterward and the Mets' official injury status suggest that it won't be a long-term issue.

The Mets said that Pham was re-evaluated Wednesday and he's listed as day-to-day. New York starts the second half of its schedule with a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday.

Pham didn't seem overly concerned after he left Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres with a groin injury. With little room for error after a disappointing first half, the Mets have to be thrilled that Pham could be ready to play against the Dodgers.

The Mets signed Pham in free agency to be a fourth outfielder, but he has been one of New York's best hitters in 2023. In 69 games, Pham has a team-high .836 OPS. Pham is hitting .277/.350/.485 with nine home runs and 34 RBI. The veteran also has 10 stolen bases.

Pham was the Mets' top player in June with .349/.387/.640 splits. He's slowed down in July with a .233 average and a .676 OPS, though the left fielder seems to believe that his luck could turn around at any moment.

“Not a lot of luck [on the road trip], no barrels,” Pham said after leaving Sunday's game. “That’s not a good combination, no barrels and no luck. A lot of lineouts. I would like the barrels to come back, because that is a great feeling.”

The Mets have a 42-48 record. New York is seven games out of the third and final NL wild-card spot.