The latest on Starling Marte.

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns seems to like what he's seeing from outfielder Starling Marte, who missed a ton of games in the 2023 MLB season due to health issues.

Stearns watched Marte play in the Dominican Winter League and based on what he said about the veteran outfielder, it appears that Marte is on the right track.

“It was clear watching him play that he was healthy,” Stearns said (h/t Ben Krimmel of SNY).

“The game I was at, he was playing right field, and he had to handle a number of balls down the right field line and he got there easily. It looked like Starling Marte moving in the outfield. So that was very encouraging.”

The Mets signed Marte to a four-year deal worth $78 million back in November 2021. He turned into an All-Star in his first season with the team in 2022, batting .292/.347/.468 with 16 home runs, 63 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases in 118 games played while finishing with a career-high-tying 132 OPS+.

His play took a plunge in 2023 in large part because of his inability to stay healthy. Marte played in only 86 games, during which he went 248/.301/.324 with just a 73 OPS+. Marte dealt with a groin issue, a neck injury, and migraine in 2023. The hope for the Mets and Marte is that he will be able to avoid injuries and have a strong rebound in 2024. Considering that he is not a cheap asset, the Mets surely would love to see their high-priced investment churn out good production in the coming season.