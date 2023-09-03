This has been a disastrous season for the New York Mets. They came into this season with World Series aspirations. Considering how much money they shelled out in the offseason, that was a fair expectation. However, New York collapsed in brutal fashion this season. A combination of injuries and poor play led to the team's demise.

As a result, the Mets have effectively punted away this season (as well as the 2024 season). Despite that, a key player on the team is still looking to make his return this season. Starling Marte has been in and out of the IL for most of the season due to various injuries. Recently, Marte has been listed as out due to a groin injury. After a month or so of being on the IL, Marte is planning to return, thanks to the help of a particularly notable physical therapist, per Anthony DiComo.

“Starling Marte (groin) said he hopes to play again this year after working with a physical therapist who has helped Tiger Woods and Sidney Crosby. If he doesn't continue to progress, however, Marte may need to reprise the same surgery he underwent last November all over again.”

Marte has been out for the Mets for quite some time due to the aforementioned groin injury. Even when he's on the field, though, Marte has struggled. His percentages have gone down significantly from 2022, where he was an All-Star. His slugging has taken a noticeable dip, in particular: he went from a 132 OPS+ in 2022 to a measly 74, well below league average.

It remains to be seen whether Marte will still be able to return for this season. Perhaps it would be in his best interest to postpone his return and instead focus his attention on getting better for the 2024 season.