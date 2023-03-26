Steve Cohen has proved over his run as owner of the New York Mets that he has no problem handing out $100 million-plus contracts in order to keep vital players on the team. He will once again have to do just that if he wants to prolong Pete Alonso’s stay with the Mets.

Alonso is currently slated to hit free agency after the 2024 campaign. He agreed to a $14.5 million deal with the Mets earlier this year to avoid arbitration for the 2023 season, and he will once again be arbitration-eligible next year.

During a recent appearance on the New York Post’s “The Show” podcast, Cohen was asked by MLB insider Jon Heyman why the Mets still have not signed Alonso to a blockbuster multiyear deal. Cohen shied away from getting into the specifics of this matter.

“Listen, Pete’s a great guy and a great Met and really important to the team,” Cohen said. “Generally we don’t comment on these type of conversations. If there’s a deal to be made, it’ll be made at the right time.

“I’ll rely on my baseball people to make those recommendations. … It comes down to, at the right time, we’ll probably sit down and have those conversations.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

During a press conference before the start of the Mets’ spring training schedule, Alonso was asked about his future with the team. As with Cohen, the two-time All-Star opted to not touch on his contract situation with the Mets.

“I just don’t feel comfortable talking about any contractual stuff,” Alonso said. “And if you have any questions in that regard, you can always ask my agent.

“There’s a lot of speculation, but for me, I’m just really happy to be here. I’m really happy to be a Met, and I’m really looking forward to this year. I really want to come here and just work hard and focus on the 2023 season at hand. This is a really special group of guys. I love this team.”

Alonso could soon be in line for a major payday. For one, Spotrac projects a $37.1 million average annual salary deal for Alonso.

The fourth-year first baseman recorded 40 home runs and 131 RBI in the 2022 season.