The New York Mets find themselves in a precarious position entering the MLB trade deadline. New York has plenty of tradeable players on expiring contracts. But their recent surge has the Mets squarely in the playoff hunt.

Because of this, David Stearns and company wanted to take a “threading the needle,” type approach at the deadline. The Mets still want to compete in 2024 – even moreso now – but they understand that they must continue to build for the future. Buying and selling at the trade deadline would be the best way to accomplish that.

However, New York might not be the sellers many expected them to be. If they want to stay in the playoff race, players like Luis Severino, JD Martinez and Jose Quintana will be necessary. Some around the Mets organization believe it's worth the risk to hold onto their veterans to chase a playoff berth, via Ken Rosenthal, Patrick Mooney, Will Sammon and Katie Woo of the Athletic.

At the same time, those same sources understand that New York isn't a finished product. Improving in the bullpen is the team's biggest need. Still, the Mets aren't expected to go after the biggest relievers available on the trade market. They're concerned about the long-term value and overall prospect cost those players may bring.

Still, New York does have the farm system to facilitate a trade. They were active sellers at last year's deadline, giving the team more opportunities to buy in 2024. The Mets will be able to land the reliever they desire without giving up the farm.

At one point, it looked like the Mets would be obvious sellers with the likes of even Pete Alonso being dealt. But New York continued to fight. They'll have a tricky deadline to maneuver and will ‘thread the needle,' by trading for and away players. But while Stearns and company have the future in mind, the future has become just as bright in Queens.

Mets set sights on playoffs

At 52-48, the Mets are 11.5 games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East. However, they currently hold a half game lead over the competition for the National League's final Wild Card spot. It'll be a grind for New York to earn their postseason spot, but they can see the light.

With an offense including five players who have 10+ home runs, New York's bats have stepped up in helping get the team back on track. The Mets rank eighth in the league in runs (481), fifth in home runs (127) and 11th in batting average (.249).

The team's pitching staff hasn't fared as well, ranking 21st with a 4.19 ERA. New York could look to trade away from a slew of veterans such as Luis Severino (3.58 ERA), Sean Manaea (3.73) and Jose Quintana (4.02). However, the Mets are in need of more pitching rather than in a position to sell it away. Bullpen will be their biggest point of emphasis at the deadline.

David Stearns knows the team isn't perfect and that some changes will need to be made for the Mets to reach their highest potential. But in the middle of a scorching postseason push, New York is unwilling to tear their roster apart.