The New York Mets must perform well prior to the MLB trade deadline to avoid being forced into selling. New York currently sits in fourth place in the National League East, holding a 42-48 record. They are 18.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves, so it would take a miracle for them to win the division. Locking up an NL Wild Card spot isn't out of the question, but neither is selling ahead of August 1st.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently revealed the three Mets players most likely to be traded if New York opts to sell.

“If the Mets sold, their potential free agents — closer David Robertson, and outfielders Tommy Pham and Mark Canha — would be the most likely to go,” Rosenthal wrote in a recent article.

Mets' potential trade deadline plans

Assuming the Mets decide to sell, which isn't guaranteed, everyone will be curious about their stars. Francisco Lindor and Brandon Nimmo are under contract for the foreseeable future, so neither of them will likely be available.

Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, and Pete Alonso are all interesting. Scherzer and Verlander are both veteran pitchers with proven track records. Although both of them haven't pitched up to their typical All-Star caliber standard in 2023, it isn't difficult to imagine contenders displaying interest in either pitcher.

Alonso, meanwhile, is in the prime of his career. The Mets would surely prefer to sign him to a long-term extension. If it becomes clear that an extension isn't guaranteed though, New York may at least listen to Alonso trade offers. Still, an Alonso trade seems unlikely.

The Mets' upcoming free agents in Robertson, Pham, and Canha are all talented enough to help contenders. Robertson will probably draw the most interest given his status as a reliable relief option, especially considering that the bullpen market isn't all that deep.