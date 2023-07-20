The New York Mets are bound to be sellers at the MLB trade deadline amid their disappointing season. Several of their pitchers figure to be hot commodities, including a veteran who made his season debut with the Mets today.

Jose Quintana is on a lot of teams' radars as he returns from a rib injury and has been scouted by several teams throughout his rehab starts in the minors, according to Andy Martino. Quintana pitched well in his Mets debut on Thursday, allowing two runs in five innings against the Chicago White Sox. He struck out three batters and looked better than he did during his rehab assignments.

The Mets signed Quintana to a two-year contract worth $26 million in December but could end up trading him away less than a year into it. At 34 years old, Quintana is trying to prove he's still got it after posting a career-low ERA in 2022.

Contending teams will surely call the Mets about aces Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander but Quintana could be the likeliest to get moved. He has some postseason experience as well having tossed 5.1 scoreless innings during a playoff start last season.

Exactly what type of pitcher Jose Quintana can be for the remainder of the 2023 season is unclear but a team that needs another arm could get Quintana for cheap and grab an impact starting pitcher in the process. The Mets probably didn’t expect to be shopping Quintana at the trade deadline this season, but that's the smart move given where things stand for them at the moment.