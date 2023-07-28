In a move that could portend a busy next few days before the Aug. 1 deadline, the New York Mets are trading closer David Robertson to the Miami Marlins, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

A 48-54 record made the Mets strong candidates to be sellers, but no one was sure if Steve Cohen and the front office could bear to actually admit defeat before season's end. This move could just be an appetizer, with future Hall of Famers Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander also possibly headed elsewhere.

Robertson was one of the few bright spots on the team in 2023, recording a superb 2.05 ERA and 14 saves in 40 appearances. He was brought into solidify New York's bullpen but was thrust into the closer role after Edwin Diaz's devastating knee injury in the World Baseball Classic. His departure brings into focus just how far below expectations the Mets truly are in 2023. Infielder Marco Vargas and catcher Ronald Hernandez are coming over in the deal, per the New York Post's Joel Sherman.

While Queens is being forced to accept its unfortunate fate, the Marlins are venturing into bold and unfamiliar ground with this acquisition. They are officially buyers ahead of the trade deadline, something that is difficult to process given the franchise's recent history. Even if this ends up being the only splash Miami general manager Kim Ng makes, it is a big one.

A.J. Puk has struggled with a 4.45 ERA, so upgrading the back end of the pen was essential. David Robertson comes with reliability and a wealth of experience, two qualities the Fish will need down the stretch.

Mets general manager Billy Eppler is directly making the postseason path of a National League East foe much clearer. While that could be perceived as controversial, he knows that this is likely the best way to prevent further anguish. 2023 is officially in the rearview. The future is what matters to Cohen and company.