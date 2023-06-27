Another day, another loss for the New York Mets, whose fans can't seem to take all the losing anymore. Following the Mets' 2-1 defeat at the hands of the Milwaukee Brewers in the opener of a three-game series at Citi Field Monday night, New York fans took to Twitter to vehemently express their true feelings, with many simply pleading for the team to fire manager Buck Showalter.

The Mets saw their record dip to 35-43 following the loss to the Brewers. That record is only good for fourth in the National League East division. The Washington Nationals are the only team in the division with a worse record than the Mets, who have lost their last two games and seven of their last 10. They are also now 16 games out of first place in the division with only nine outings left in the first half of the season on New York's schedule after the Brewers series.

The Mets spent a ton of money in the last offseason with the hopes of seriously contending for the 2023 World Series. However, that is not what's happening at the moment. Justin Verlander, Jose Quintana, David Robertson, and Kodai Senga haven't been translating to the success New York hoped for.

That being said, there is still a lot left on the schedule, particularly in the second half of the season, of the Mets, who only have a 0.1 percent chance to win the NL East and 12.9 percent odds to win one of the wild-card tickets in the National League, according to FanGraphs. Their chances to win the World Series are barely existent at just 1.0 percent. Prior to the 2023 MLB regular season, New York was given odds of 8.0 percent to win the World Series by FanGraphs.

The Mets are struggling both at the plate and on the mound. They are just 19th in the majors thus far with a .239 batting average and 20th with an OPS of only .712. Despite the combo of future Hall of Famers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer, the Mets are just 25th with a 4.62 ERA and 23rd with a 1.37 WHIP.

A strong finish to the first half of the season for New York should help cool the heads of a growingly upset Mets fanbase.