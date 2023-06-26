The New York Mets open their four-game series tonight with the Milwaukee Brewers in New York. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Brewers-Mets prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Mets come in after losing two of three to the Phillies, and now six of their last ten games overall. The Mets are a disappointing 35-42 on the season and sit 15 games back in the division currently. The disappointment was on full display yesterday. The Mets put on more of a comedy routine than a baseball game in the eighth inning. With the lead 6-3, the Mets walked three batters, hit two, and made an error to blow the lead.

The Brewers took two of three from the Guardians over the weekend and are now 6-4 in their last ten games. On the season the Brewers are 40-37 and just a half-game back of the Reds for first place in the division. The Brewers swept the Mets the first time they met in Milwaukee and would like to continue that winning streak over them today.

Here are the Brewers-Mets MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Mets Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: +1.5 (-126)

New York Mets: -1.5 (+105)

Over: 8.5 (-112)

Under: 8.5 (-108)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Mets

TV: BSWI/SNY

Stream: MLB.TV/EPSN+

Time: 7:10 PM ET/ 4:10 PM PT

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewer's offense is nothing to get excited about. They are 26th this year in runs scored, 19th in batting average, 25th in on-base percentage, and 27th in slugging. As to be expected with an offense with those numbers for the year, there are good days and bad days. They have scored ten runs in a game twice this month. They have also been held to one or fewer runs four times this month. None of the Brewers bats put out eye-popping nu, bears. Christian Yelich is the leader for them in month offense categories. He leads the team in RBIs with 34, while hitting .270 on the season. Both of those rank outside the top fifty in the majors.

Yelich has been playing better as of late though. In June he has ten RBIs on eight doubles, a triple, and two home runs. He has also scored 15 times while hitting .313 with a .406 on-base percentage. While Yelich is having a solid month, Brian Anderson has been struggling. He has just one in 12 at-bats over the weekend and is hitting .169 this month. Strikeouts have been a major issue for him this month. He has struck out 27 times so far this month, including strikeouts in five straight games. He has also struck out two or more times in nine games this month.

That could be forgiven if he was driving in runs, but he has only driven in four runs this month with one home run. Sitting next to him on the struggle bus is Rowdy Tellez. Tellez is not striking out nearly as much, but he is hitting just .162 on the month. He does not have a home run and has driven in just six runs in the month.

Colin Rea will get the start for the Brewers today. He is 3-4 on the season with a 4.88 ERA. Rea has not had the best month so far. He has given up four runs in each of his last two games, and three or more in five of his last seven. the other two starts in between were solid. Rea went five or more innings in both while not allowing a run.

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets are sending out a very middle-of-the-pack offense today. They are 16th in runs scored, 19th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage, and 20th in slugging. Pete Alonso did just hit his 24th home run of the year yesterday, which is good for this in the majors. Still, he has struggled as a whole so far in June. He has four home runs and nine RBIs, but he is not making a lot of contact. He has just eight hits on the month, batting .170. When he does make contact it is good, six of his eight hits are for extra bases.

Francisco Lindor also had a home run in the game yesterday, which was his fifth of the month. He has driven in 12 runs but is hitting just .217. Like Alonso, when he is making contact it is good. Nine of his 15 hits for the month have been for extra bases. Still, he has struck out 22 times this month and has seven multi-strike-out games, including striking out three times yesterday. The hottest bat this month for the Mets may belong to Tommy Pham. He is hitting .309 so far this month with 15 RBIs and four home runs. While he is hitting well, strikeouts are also a theme for him. He has struck out 22 times this month, including two times in each of the last four games.

Taking the mound today for the Mets will be Justin Verlander. Verlander is 2-4 on the season with a 4.50 ERA. His last time out he gave up four runs in seven innings to the Astros in a loss. This month he has made four starts. In two of them, he has given up four or more runs, including a game in which he went just three innings. The other two saw him go six innings and give up just one run in each of them.

Final Brewers-Mets Prediction & Pick

Neither team is trotting out an amazing offense, and at the same time, both pitchers are fairly average today. Verlander still has shown sparks of his old self this year, but not consistently. Rea has struggled a lot in games this year as well. Each offense has a litany of players who are struggling at the plate. The bats for either team may come alive today considering the pitching match-up, but it is also possible neither team scores a lot. The Brewers have been playing better overall, and have been the better team this year. With them getting runs, back the Brew Crew.

Final Brewers-Mets Prediction & Pick: Brewers +1.5 (-126)